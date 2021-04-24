Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.