EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.