Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 452.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

