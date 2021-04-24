PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PMT opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.