Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NPO opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

