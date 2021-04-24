William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

