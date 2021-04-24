V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

