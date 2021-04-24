Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

