Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novan by 18,771.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.