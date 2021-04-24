V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.