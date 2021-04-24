NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.
NI stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.
In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.