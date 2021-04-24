NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.