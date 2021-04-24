FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 309,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

