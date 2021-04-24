Norges Bank Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,386,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of OPKO Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

