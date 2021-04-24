Norges Bank Invests $17.60 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICR stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

