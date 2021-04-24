ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.40.

MANT opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

