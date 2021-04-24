Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

KRNT opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.