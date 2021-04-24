Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. In October 2020, the company's board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are also encouraged by the strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes being “well above pre-pandemic levels”. Anticipating the surge in container demand to continue, Triton expects adjusted earnings per share to be much higher in 2021 than that of 2020. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward over the past 60 days. However, the 3% decline in leasing revenues during the coronavirus-ravaged 2020 is a downside. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Triton International has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

