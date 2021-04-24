Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Shares of HVT stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

