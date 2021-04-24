Morgan Stanley Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $410.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $380.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.41 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

