Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Sells $20,538.20 in Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $20,538.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMHC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

