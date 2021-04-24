Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $11,774.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $11,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,449 shares in the company, valued at $791,742.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $12,142.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $9,940.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $10,234.00.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

