Donald A. Hingle II Sells 1,190 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $25,442.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,449 shares in the company, valued at $266,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BFST opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

