Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) CFO Sells $60,480.00 in Stock

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) CFO Cheng-Hsing Hsu sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $60,480.00.

Shares of VIVC opened at $2.10 on Friday.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. operates as a travel agency in the Dominican Republic. The company organizes individual and group tours, such as cultural, recreational, sport, business, eco tours, and other travel tours. It also engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under the brand Monte Fino; operation of Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy and of yacht services.

