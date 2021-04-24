Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight Sells 65,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,000.

Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 55.43 and a quick ratio of 54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.62 million and a PE ratio of -118.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.