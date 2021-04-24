Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight Sells 65,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,000.
Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 55.43 and a quick ratio of 54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.62 million and a PE ratio of -118.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.
About Freegold Ventures
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.