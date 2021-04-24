Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Down 3.7%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 260,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,448,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

