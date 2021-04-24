Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Sells C$35,105.00 in Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,515 shares in the company, valued at C$680,019.25.

Shares of Mosaic Capital stock opened at C$2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

