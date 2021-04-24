Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $66,022.08 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $48.12 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

