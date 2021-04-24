Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

