Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

