United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United States Steel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in United States Steel by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United States Steel by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

