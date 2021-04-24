Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

