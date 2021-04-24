Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

