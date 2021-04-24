Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $2,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,119. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.