Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

