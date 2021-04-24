Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

