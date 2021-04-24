Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $12,209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 216,695 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $910,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

