IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VSE worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VSE by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSEC opened at $44.05 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

