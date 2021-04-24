IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

