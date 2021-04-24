IFG Advisory LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

