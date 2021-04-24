Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.05 Million

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce sales of $63.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $56.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $243.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.13 million to $246.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.98 million, with estimates ranging from $237.45 million to $248.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

CPF opened at $27.30 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

