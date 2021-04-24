IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

