RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of RGC Resources worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.