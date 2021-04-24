Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Employers by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Employers stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

