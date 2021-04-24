Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,435,397.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

