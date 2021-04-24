Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

