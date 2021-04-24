Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

