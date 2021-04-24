DnB Asset Management AS Buys 12,901 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

