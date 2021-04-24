DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 16,802 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

