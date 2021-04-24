Mizuho Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.