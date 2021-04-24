UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.78 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

